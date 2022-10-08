Obituary – George Arthur David Christie

Peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 6, 2022. George Christie of Iroquois at the age of 84. Loving son of the late Basil and Bella May Christie. Dear brother of Isabel Woods of Winchester, Eleanor Benoit of Philadelphia N.Y. and Margaret (Ted) Richards of Prescott. Predeceased by his brothers Harry and Ronald Christie. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Dixon’s Corners Christian Reform Church on Tuesday, October 11 from 10am until time of the service at the Church at 11am. Donations to the Christian Reform Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

