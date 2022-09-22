Iroquois Apple Festival draws amazing crowds

IROQUOIS – ­ Under skies that remained sunny, this year’s Iroquois Apple Festival drew huge crowds on Saturday, September 17.

The Iroquois-Matilda Lions served up 700 chicken dinners, and the Golden Gears Car Club welcomed nearly 200 vehicles to their show in the Ross Video parking annex.

There were interesting vendors and displays all along the mall, and an entire kids zone with bouncy castles, a rock climber and a tour train set up for rides. Iroquois Fire Department members were also on hand allowing young visitors to climb on a real fire truck and learn all about fire safety.

The Lions Bingo, which took place in the late morning, drew plenty of eager players. If people were hungry, there were apple products of all kinds to sample, as well as more conventional carnival treats throughout the mall.

At noon, the Applefest ribbon was officially cut on stage, with Henry Swank, president of the Golden Gears, providing opening remarks. Rev. Mark Lewis offered a Festival Blessing and Margaret Whisselle led the crowd in ‘O Canada.’

One high point of the ceremony was the presentation, by organizer Candace Latulippe, of the Iroquois Ambassador Award to local businessman, John Ross.

The very popular Eddy and the Sting Rays soon had the huge audience up and dancing to classic rock-n-roll, and several other talented entertainers kept the music going all afternoon. Later on, there was a sunset parade.

This year’s Apple Festival was by far the biggest and best yet.

Contest Winners:

Cutest Apple Dumplings: Nova McAuley, Claire Carpenter, Brynlee Barber.

Best Apple Pie: Jessica Miller.

Best Apple Dessert: Ron Morrow.

Best Apple Peeler: Heather Foster (58 inch peel).

Crab Apple Guess: Elijah Disheau (Guess 379 there were 385).

Little Tykes Grand Prix: First place tie Emma McMillan and Chase Burton. Best Decorated: Eva Merkley.

50/50 draw winner – James Grant ($1,960).

