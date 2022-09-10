Obituary – Gerald Sweeney

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gerry Sweeney of Iroquois, age 76. Loving husband of Frances Sweeney (nee Boland). Loving father of Joan Hey (Ron) of Iroquois, Gordon Sweeney of Finch and Susan Sweeney of Braeside. Dear brother of Agnes of Ottawa, Abraham Sweeney of Nova Scotia and Lloyd Sweeney of Manotick. Gerry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kate, Terry, Rebecca, Matthew, Beth, Sophy and his great-grandson Atticus. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Kathleen Sweeney (nee Carbage) and his brother Joey Sweeney. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Gerry worked as a mechanic at many locations in Ottawa, including Myers and Dilawri Motors. In 1980, Gerry started work as a mechanic for Canada Post and worked there until retirement in 2005. Gerry enjoyed his retirement years in the Williamsburg area and in Iroquois, where he spent his time doing the things he loved: tending his garden, doing small mechanical jobs to help his friends and enjoying quality times with his beloved grandchildren and Rottweiler Titan. Gerry was a friend to all who knew him. His kindness and gentle spirit will be fondly remembered.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

