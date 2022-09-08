In-person Terry Fox Run returns Sept. 18



MORRISBURG – After two years of individualized events due to the pandemic, participants can get together again for the 2022 Terry Fox Run in Morrisburg.

“It is fully in-person this year,” said Morrisburg event organizer Scott Robinson. “Run, walk, bike, skateboard, whatever works for you, as long as you get out and take part.”

As per previous years, the Morrisburg edition of the Terry Fox Run will have a 5K and 10K route from the Legion, along the Morrisburg Waterfront, and Lakeshore Drive west to Loyalist Park.

“Those are the two posted lengths, but really just do what you can,” Robinson said, encouraging anyone to take part in this year’s event.

Water bottle stations, with hand sanitizer, will be set up along the route for participants.

In 2020 and 2021, the national and local Terry Fox Runs operated as an individual-based event, in keeping with pandemic restrictions in place at the time.

Robinson said he was happy to be back to the in-person event, with groups meeting up at the Legion.

For those raising money, or who want to donate, a cashless donation system is available at the registration table on September 18.

This year’s Terry Fox Run will be from 8 a.m. to Noon on September 18 at the Morrisburg Legion.

Those who want to take part can register online ahead of time and begin collecting pledges. The link for the Morrisburg Terry Fox Run is https://run.terryfox.ca/3629

Since the local Morrisburg edition of the Terry Fox Run first began in 1994, over $140,000 has been raised in the community.

