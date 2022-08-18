Police investigating multiple restaurant fires

MORRISBURG/CORNWALL – A fire at a popular Morrisburg restaurant is one of two restaurant fires under investigation by two police services and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services answered an initial fire call at Karra’s Burger and Fries at about 3:50 a.m. August 15. The restaurant, which opened in March 2022, sustained damage to the kitchen and dining room areas. SDFES said in a statement that cause of the fire is not known at publication time.

Acting Staff Sergeant Erin Cranston with the OPP East Region told The Leader that the OPP are investigating.

“The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time,” Cranston said. “The OPP will work with Cornwall Police Services if there is information that relates.”

About an hour before the Morrisburg fire early Monday morning, Cornwall Fire Service firefighters were called to a blaze at the Pizza Hut building located at the corner of Vincent Massey Drive and Brookdale Avenue in Cornwall. Cornwall Police Service are investigating this fire in coordination with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal as well.

“We thank everyone for your support and hope to see you again in the future,” the owners of Karra’s said in a post on social media.

