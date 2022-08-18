Obituary – Lainie Bolick

Melainie “Lainie” Bolick (nee Dowell)

Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, formerly of Morrisburg

It is with great sadness that the family announce that Lainie Bolick (nee Dowell) went to be with her Lord and Saviour on August 11, 2022 at the age of 45 with her husband and children by her side. Loving wife of Greg for 23 years. Devoted mother to Lindsey and Ryan. Cherished daughter of Linda and Dennis Whitteker and the late Larry Dowell. Beloved sister of Melissa Dowell-Sansome (Stephen) of Brockville, Maureen Dowell (White Rock, BC), the late Keith Dowell, Angie Whitteker of Cardinal and Derek Whitteker (Shelley) of Williamsburg. Lainie is also survived by her Father and Mother-in-law David and Carol Bolick, brother-in-law Jeff Bolick, sisters-in-law Stephanie Clayborne (Wayne) and Jamie Hutter (Eddie) along with 7 nieces and nephews all of North Carolina. Lainie had a job she loved at Duke University Hospital and was a faithful member of Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church, but there was nothing she loved more than her children and her husband whom she adored and treasured every moment spent with them. Lainie touched the hearts of many with her kindness and giving heart. Lainie brought much love, joy, laughter and beauty regardless of the circumstances wherever she went. She will be sadly missed but always remembered by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Lainie’s life will be held at the Cardinal Legion from 2-5pm on Saturday September 24, 2022. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Lainie, please do so to the charity of your choice in her honour. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

