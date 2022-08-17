This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Could this be the next South Dundas council?
  • Fire at popular Morrisburg restaurant;
  • Completed John D. Ross Airport and Campground building dedicated;
  • Local golf cart driver charged;
  • Heat conditions cause of UCV ride derailment;
  • Council delivers direct feedback;
  • Regional roundup of municipal nominations;
  • Editorial: The failed 10 per cent;
  • Need a new outfit? Check out Martha’s Closet;
  • Seeking funds for George Jowett Hall accessibility upgrade;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

