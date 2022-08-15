Obituary – Mary Wouters

Peacefully in hospital with her family by her side on Thursday, August 11, 2022, age 96. Loving wife of the late Ben Wouters for over 63 years. Loving mother of Annette Larmour (Brian) Kemptville, Joanne Baker (Wally) Morrisburg, Liz Wouters Comox, BC, Marianne Wouters (Doug Hunter) Ottawa, Marg Wouters (John Parker) Toronto, Laura Wouters (Bryan Dunham) Stirling, Tony (Trish) Winchester, Bernadette Carson (Jim) Victoria BC. Oma will be lovingly remembered by grandchildren Will (Stephanie), Margaret, Dan, Laura (Bruce), Joe (Jenny), Ben, Emily (Andy), Alec (Teagan), Andrew (Tina), Anna (Joey), Nick (Emily), Erica, Andrea (Dylan), Jenna (Scott), Olivia (MacKenzie), Julia (Jordan), James, David, Jack and great grandchildren Amelia, Jaxon, Luke, Caleb, Leo, Toni and Nora. Predeceased by infant daughter Teresa, sisters Bets and Greet and brothers Cees, Jan, Pieter, Drik and Jos all of Holland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital at www.wdmhfoundation.ca/onlinegiving, or Dundas Manor https://www.dundasmanor.ca/makeadonation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and caregivers of The Garden Villa for the exceptional care given to our Mom over these past several years. Also a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Winchester Hospital for their excellent care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



