Young Ben O’Shaughnessy recognized for his bravery

IROQUOIS – A local four year-old boy was recognized for his bravery by the Municipality of South Dundas Monday.

At the August 8 council meeting, South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds presented Ben O’Shaughnessy with a Certificate of Bravery to recognize his recent heroic efforts.

At the tender age of four, Ben had the presence of mind to think quickly and take action to save the life of his mother Crystal, who has previously undergone three brain surgeries during a six year battle with meningioma.

July 4, at about 11:30 a.m. Benjamin noticed that his mom was not answering him when he spoke to her. It turns out she was suffering from a seizure while home alone with four year-old Ben and one year-old Macy.

Ben had the presence of mind to run across the street and alert neighbours Charles and Eleanor Lawlor of his mother’s situation. Charles and Eleanor quickly took action and called 9-1-1, had another neighbour contact Crystal’s husband, and stayed with the children until family arrived.

In presenting Ben with the award, Mayor Byvelds said: “Ben, on behalf of council, staff and the community of South Dundas, I would like to commend you by presenting you with this Certificate of Bravery. You are wise beyond your years, and I hope you continue to lead by example. We are all very proud of you and I know this story will inspire others to trust their instincts and never hesitate to seek help.”

Byvelds also acknowledged the outstanding efforts of the neighbours on Grove Street in Iroquois.

“Your compassion, quick thinking and critical incident management was a perfect display of community spirit and neighbours helping neighbours.

Ben, was a man of few words in accepting this award for bravery, but agreed with his mom that he was proud to have it.

A neighbour recently reached out to the municipality to make them aware of what happened and of Ben’s bravery.

