Seaway Surge 16U advance to provincials

MORRISBURG – A heat warning did not stop the Seaway Surge 16U from advancing to the provincial championship.

The Surge hosted a playoff double-header in Morrisburg August 7 against the Kanata Cubs at the Morrisburg waterfront park.

Seaway beat Kanata 8-2 in game one Sunday morning, and followed up with a close 3-2 win that afternoon to clinch the National Capital Ontario Baseball Association 16U championship.

The team will play in the 16U provincial championship in Clarington on Labour Day Weekend. Pictured above, Surge batter Jack Labrash is at bat. Left: Right-handed pitcher Cooper McCooeye goes for the strike out. (The Leader/Blancher photos)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



