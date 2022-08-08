Obituary – Audrey McPhee

Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, August 7, 2022, Audrey McPhee (nee Duvall) of Winchester, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Donald McPhee. Dear mother of Judy Tyo (Gary) of Berwick. Audrey will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Dulcie McKee (Chris Mellon) of Martintown, Dustin McKee (Tatyanna) of Cornwall, Joshua McKee (Aimee) of Cornwall, Danielle Tyo of Cornwall and her great-grandchildren Allyson, Alexzander, Remington and Taylor. Dear sister-in-law of Doreen Williams, Rena Warren and Lloyd McPhee. She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Olive Duvall (nee Harriman), her son Lynn McPhee, her sister Madeline Carkner and her great-grandson Cameron. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday, August 12th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

