Obituary – Toni Byvelds

Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, Toni Byvelds (nee van Kessel) of Morrisburg, age 89. Loving wife of John A. Byvelds for 64 years. Loving mother of Steven Byvelds (Debbie) of Iroquois, Linda Byvelds (Bruce Harmer) of Ottawa, Jeff Byvelds of Morrisburg and Jennifer O’Neil (Steven) of Cornwall. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Andrew, Jonathan, Taylor, Bridget, Brandyn, Madison, Abby, Ava, Lena and great-grandmother of Hannah, Paige, Clara and Summer. Dear sister of Anton van Kessel of Ottawa, Pieta Prokott of Minnesota and Corrie McRae of Chesterville. Dear sister-in-law of Pauline van Kessel and Theresa van Kessel, Anthony Byvelds (Corrie), Nolda Byvelds and Johanna Byvelds. She was predeceased by her parents Martin and Petronella van Kessel, her sisters Grace Centen (Arnold) and Anna Jacobs (Harry) , her brothers Martin, Peter and Bert, her sisters-in-law Cisca van Kessel, Carol van Kessel, Toni Van Hoof (Jack), Catherine Van Moorsel (Ted) and her brothers-in-law Michael Prokott, Dewey McRae, Albert Byvelds, Johannes Byvelds, Arnold Byvelds, Gerry Byvelds, Martin Byvelds and Bill Byvelds. Tante Toni will be fondly remembered by many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, August 9th from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Wednesday, August 10th at 10 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

