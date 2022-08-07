County Road 2 detour begins Monday

SOUTH DUNDAS – Driving between Morrisburg and Iroquois is going to take more time for the next two weeks. The main road between the two communities, County Road 2, will be closed at Doran Creek starting August 8 for a major culvert replacement project.

The culvert, which is in the middle of the causeway across Doran Creek, is at the end of its service life. Due to the width of the causeway, it was uneconomical to keep the road open for alternating one-way traffic similar to that of other bridge and culvert replacement projects in SDG Counties.

Contractor CoCo Paving Limited has a two-week window for replacing the culvert, with incentives for completing the project early.

The official SDG detour plan has traffic detouring via County Roads 31, 18, and 16 – a 27 kilometre detour through Williamsburg and Dixon’s Corners. Local traffic may also detour via South Dundas municipal roads including Flagg, Zeron, and CR16/Brinston Road – a shorter 9 km detour. Highway 401 is also an option but construction on the westbound lanes between Morrisburg and Iroquois has frequent delays and is reduced to one lane at various locations. Delays are expected.

The project is needed to replace a 1950s era culvert installed when the causeway was constructed as part of a road realignment project stemming from the St. Lawrence Seaway construction.

