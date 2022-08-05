Service postponed – Lynn and Morgan Hill

The service for Morgan and Lynn Hill scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at 1 PM has been postponed due to a COVID-19 case in the family.
The service will be reschedule for a later date.
Marsden Mclaughlin Funeral Home
