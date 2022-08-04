Obituary – Hank Veltkamp

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, Hank Veltkamp of Morrisburg, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Ursula Veltkamp (nee Molzahn). Dear father of Doug Veltkamp (Angie) of Ottawa and Diana Graham (Andrew) of Okotoks, Alberta. Dear brother of Janet Hare (Ron) of Napanee, Casey Veltkamp (Marge) of Iroquois, Bill Veltkamp (late Donna) of Cardinal and Eric Veltkamp of Brockville. Dear brother-in-law of Bonnie Veltkamp and Joanne Veltkamp, both of Prescott. Hank will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Shelby, Sam, Ben, Matthew, Kyle and Nathan. He was predeceased by his son Richard Laushway, his parents Willem and Maria Veltkamp, his sisters Corrie “Cookie” Winters (Bob) and Mary Miller (Harlow) and his brothers John and Peter Veltkamp. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Maitland on Thursday, August 11th at 1 p.m. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

