Editorial – Our best foot forward

Over the past four years there have been many infrastructure initiatives by the municipal government to improve South Dundas. Critical infrastructure such as bridges, roads, and water towers, and less critical infrastructure like sidewalks and parkland improvements have been tackled. Maintaining local infrastructure is one of the most important roles of a municipal government. Given the size and variety of settlement areas in South Dundas, there are various priorities to be managed to ensure as fair a treatment as possible. Yet there is an area oft-overlooked which is in need of critical work – the Morrisburg Village Plaza.

It is not difficult to see the plaza’s issues. Visitors and locals are greeted by deteriorating asphalt parking lots, faded and ignored painted lines, and parking island curbs that are too high and hit the underside of most vehicle doors. Once out of your vehicle, a patchwork of heaving and crumbling sidewalks make walking for the most sure-footed pedestrian an adventure, and frustratingly challenging for those with mobility issues. A crumbling centre clock tower adds to the shabbiness that is the image of the plaza.

Except for a canopy roof replacement in 2018-19, little-to-no work has been completed in the plaza since a massive overhaul in the 1990s. The completion of the Morrisburg roundabout and street-scape project has brightened up the main entrances to the village, and placed a lot of attention along the County Road 2 corridor. But, there remains little connection between that corridor and the plaza, which is less than 100 metres south. Even painted lines for a crosswalk connecting the plaza to the multi-use pathway and some signage would be better than what is there now – nothing.

As with any issue, there is opportunity in adversity. Thanks to the spending of four levels of government, the roundabout and street-scape exist and provide a great launch point for further improvement.

To address the parking issues, a proper traffic plan should be revisited taking into consideration the proper number of parking and through lanes to support the now and future needs of the plaza. That plan should include both a plan for laying out parking spaces and through lanes, and replacing the parking islands to lessen the chance of damage to vehicles.

Safety concerns with the sidewalks need to be addressed. That may mean replacing the sidewalks throughout the plaza and connecting those sidewalks to the street-scape multi-use pathway. A central public washroom, improved signage, and a replacement for the existing clock tower should also be a high priority given its location, visibility, and importance in the plaza.

Thanks to work in the plaza business community, the Morrisburg Downtown Business Improvement Area is rebounding and is a great partner to join into this effort. But the DBIA should not be the lead organization in this project because the infrastructure that needs updating is owned by the municipality.

Through the circumstances of the 1950s, the Morrisburg Village Plaza is our downtown. A serious effort must be made to improve the parking and walking infrastructure in and around the plaza. We have better tools now to attract and bring in visitors. We need to put our best foot forward once they’re here. And residents deserve safe and convenient use of the spaces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



