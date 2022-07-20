This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • SDG road shut down delayed to August 8;
  • Draft recreation plan reveal is focus of July 20 open house;
  • Renegade Bass holds pair of one day tournaments;
  • Gun-smoke 1812 style;
  • Census: South Dundas aging quickly;
  • SDG nears end of five year appeal battle;
  • Regional increase in COVID-19 infections;
  • Editorial – The small things matter;
  • Soccer closes out regular season;
  • Tubies – A 50 year tradition is born;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

