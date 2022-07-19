Obituary – Codie DeJong

“Rocker in a Walker”

Peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Codie DeJong of Ottawa, age 35. Much loved son of Pete and Amy DeJong (nee Hall). Loving brother of Chad DeJong (Erin), Kristin DeJong (Carly), Dustin DeJong (Kristin) and Tara DeJong. Dearest uncle of Scarlett, Aurora, Lucy and Sawyer. Beloved grandson of Gertrude DeJong and Clara Venema (Fetze). Beloved nephew of Tony Hall (Sharon), Linda Venema (Jerry), Darlene Tetreault (Andy), Oral Hall (Candice), Edsel DeJong, Jean Goddard, Nancy Cummings (Pete), Wilma Oosterhof (Paul) and Hazel Saunders (Dave). He was predeceased by his loving Pa (Clifford Hall), his loving Pake (Abram DeJong), also loving cousins Jordon and Sandy. He is survived by his amazing cousins and best friends worldwide.

Forever Rocking; Forever Rolling; Forever Loved. \m/

Funeral Arrangements

Immediate funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of Codie’s life will be held at the family farm on Nesbitt Rd at a later date. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family as Codie’s nieces and nephews were the light of his life. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Family: Where life begins and love never ends

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



