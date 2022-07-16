Obituary – Phyllis Holmes

Peacefully at the Bon-Air Nursing Home in Cannington on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Phyllis Holmes (nee Seeley), formerly of Iroquois, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Basil Holmes. Dear sister-in-law of Sharon Holmes (late John) of Iroquois. She was predeceased by her parents Jessie and Georgia Seeley (nee Garlough), her sisters Verna Sayeau and Wilda Larabee and her brother Weldon Seeley. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday, July 18th from noon until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Dundela Cemetery

