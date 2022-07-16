Obituary – Lorraine Smith

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Lorraine Smith of Morrisburg, age 87. Dear sister of Perry Smith (late Nancy) of High River, Alberta. She was predeceased by her parents Gordon and Mary Smith (nee O’Shaughness), her sister Joan Sheldrick (Bill) and her brother Denny Smith (Eva). She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great, great nieces and great, great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Long Sault

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



