Obituary – Marion Johnston

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Marion Johston (nee Colquhoun) of Morrisburg, formerly of Boucks Hill, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Ferneley Johnston. Loving mother of Carole Pittman (David) of Ottawa, Linda Roles (Wayde) of Boucks Hill and Donna Casselman (Dale) of Boucks Hill. Dear sister of Edna Barkley (Lee) of Dunbar, Riley Colquhoun of Williamsburg and Dorothy Lapierre (late George) of Morrisburg. Marion will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Wendy Harrington (Joe), Derek Roles (Danette), Joanne Harrington (Steven) and her great-grandchildren Taylor, Jayden, Sawyer, Wyse and Hazel. She was predeceased by her parents George and Lillian Colquhoun, her sisters Helen Empey (Clair) and Eva Colquhoun and her brother Sanford (Jackie). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, July 18th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



