This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Electrical failure moves Upper Canada Village to generators;
  • Beavers Dental facility for sale;
  • Fly-In and partner events attract huge crowd;
  • 401 collision fatality;
  • Iroquois development site plan approved;
  • Rainbow crosswalk delayed until fall;
  • A draw and a loss for SD United;
  • Jr. Lions training camp August 27;
  • Sugar Road: pure pleasure;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.