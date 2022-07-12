Obituary – Constance Joy “Connie” Brown

Passed away peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Home on Sunday, July 10, 2022, Connie Brown (nee New) of Morrisburg, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Robert Brown. Loving mother of Fred Bolton (Vicky) of Perth and Jennifer Harper (Chris) of Morrisburg. Dear mother-in-law of Connie Bolton of Russell. Connie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren David Bolton, Myles Bouchard, Matraca Villeneuve (Steve) and her great-grandchildren Isabelle and Audrey. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Ann New (nee Gourgon), her son John Bolton and her brothers Fred and Peter New. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

