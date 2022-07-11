Obituary – Lynn Hill

Passed away peacefully at the Hospice Prince Edward in Picton on Thursday, June 23, 2022, Lynn Hill (nee Barkley) of Picton, age 71. Beloved wife of the late Morgan Hill for 51 years. Loving mother of David Hill (Catherine) of Sudbury. Dear sister of Faye Luffman (Lewis) of Courtice. Dear sister-in-law of Brent Hill (Jeannette) of Brockville and Sherry Baker (John Sybiraj) of Arnprior. Lynn was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Theresa Barkley (nee Lewis). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A service in memory of both Lynn and her husband Morgan, who passed in December of 2021, will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, August 7th at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to Hospice Prince Edward would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

