Obituary – Frederick William “Willy” Harbers

Born on April 24, 1956, with Spina Bifida, he lived his life positively, independently, and celebrated 66 birthdays. Willy passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday July 8, 2022. Dear brother of Wilma Tibben (Bill) of Brinston, Alice Schuler (late Hans) of Chesterville, Betty Dentz (Paul) of Iroquois, Albert Harbers (Linda) of Glen Stewart and Brian Harbers (Joy) of Williamsburg. He was predeceased by his parents William “Bill” and Myntje Harbers. Willy will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Monday, July 11th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Donations to Timothy Christian School would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

