Obituary – Diane Mary Paulley-Ross

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, July 2, 2022, Diane Ross (nee Paulley) of Iroquois, in her 82nd year. Loving wife of John Ross. Loving mother of David Bate (Sue) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tim Bate (Caroline) of Victoria, B.C., Jennifer Sykes (Dean) of Brandon, Manitoba and Andrew Bate (Kelly Foley) of Gibson, B.C. Affectionate stepmother of David Ross. Diane will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Ryan, Jordan, Jessica (Malcolm), Nicole (Brett), Bailey, Kaden, Daniel and her great-grandson Oliver. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Mary Paulley (nee Sinclair). .

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend a Celebration of Diane’s life at the Iroquois Campground Building on Sunday, July 17th from noon until 3 p.m. A light luncheon will be served. Interment of cremated remains will be at Transcona, Manitoba at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



