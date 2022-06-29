This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 26, 2022

June 29, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Seaway District High School celebrates the Class of ’22;
  • Tom Smyth seeking election as councillor;
  • Re-election bid for councillor Lloyd Wells;
  • Waterfront viewing platform gets helping hand from Lions;
  • Iroquois multi-year proposal impresses;
  • Minor 2/5 earthquake centred in Morrisburg;
  • Morrisburg and District Lions Club elect first female president;
  • Editorial: Remunerate accordingly;
  • Travelling soccer returns to the field;
  • Leahy celebrates Canada Day at Stone Crop;
  • These stories PLUS graduation class photos from Iroquois Public, Morrisburg Public, Seaway Intermediate, St. Mary-St. Cecilia, and Timothy Christian schools.

