This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 26, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Seaway District High School celebrates the Class of ’22;
- Tom Smyth seeking election as councillor;
- Re-election bid for councillor Lloyd Wells;
- Waterfront viewing platform gets helping hand from Lions;
- Iroquois multi-year proposal impresses;
- Minor 2/5 earthquake centred in Morrisburg;
- Morrisburg and District Lions Club elect first female president;
- Editorial: Remunerate accordingly;
- Travelling soccer returns to the field;
- Leahy celebrates Canada Day at Stone Crop;
- These stories PLUS graduation class photos from Iroquois Public, Morrisburg Public, Seaway Intermediate, St. Mary-St. Cecilia, and Timothy Christian schools.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.