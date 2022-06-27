Obituary – Rae Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 25, 2022, Rae Casselman of Williamsburg, age 92. Loving husband of Betty Casselman (nee Beckstead) for over 70 years. Loving father of Bonnie McNairn (Brian) of Morrisburg and Wanda Dawley (Tom) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of “Big” Doug Casselman (Gail) of Williamsburg. Rae will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jennifer Prunner (Mike) and Leanne Sullivan (Blake), his great-grandchildren Megan, Hailey and Tyler and his great, great-grandchildren Keiiland and Rogan. He was predeceased by his parents Aden and Nellie Casselman (nee Beckstead), his sister Marie Fyke and his brother Vern Casselman.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

