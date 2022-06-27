Obituary – Cephus Sypes

Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, June 24, 2022, Cephus Sypes of Iroquois, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Bessie Sypes (nee Rathwell). He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Florence Sypes (nee Kelly), his sisters Evelyn Lapier (Sanfield), Goldie Lapier (Acil), Shirley Lapier (Arthur), his brothers Lee (Isabel), Ken Sypes (Evelyn) and his beloved companion Velma Casselman. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, June 30th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

