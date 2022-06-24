Obituary – Brian Fawcett

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Brian Fawcett of Iroquois, age 73. Loving husband of Dianne Fawcett (nee Hutt) for over 48 years. Loving father of Rebecca Holmes (Clint) of Winchester. Brian will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ella and Parker Holmes. Dear brother of Gail Thorton (late Ron), Doris Smith (late Delbert), Jim Fawcett (Sharlene), Doug Fawcett (Brenda), Susan Shay (Richard), Janie Liscumb (Harry), Myrna Jones (Peter), Brenda Fawcett (late Jake Oosterman), Greg Fawcett (Marleen), Barry Fawcett, Ernie Fawcett (Lissa) and Jeffery Fawcett. Dear brother-in-law of Sherrie Fawcett, Randy MacKenzie, Ron Hutt (Leslie) and Janet Latham (Lawrence). He was predeceased by his stillborn daughter Melanie, his parents Clayton and Nellie Fawcett, his sisters Anne McLintock and Trudy MacKenzie and his brothers Terry, John and Steven Fawcett. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Brian’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Thursday, July 7th from 4-9 p.m. Donations in memory of Brian to purchase a specialized air mattress for the medical-surgical unit at Winchester Hospital which will help prevent bed sores would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

