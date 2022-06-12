Obituary – Iva Mayhew

Peacefully at the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Iva Mayhew of Williamsburg, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Basil Mayhew. Loving mother of Calvin, Ray, and Tim Mayhew. Dear sister of Goldie Fawcett of Iroquois, John Markell of Brockville, Carol Cardin (Ian) of Vancouver, Sherry Markell of Picton and Adam Markell of Sudbury. Predeceased by her son Charlie and her daughter Rebecca and by her brother Acil Markell. Fondly missed by her 9 grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday June 13, from 10 am until the time of the service. A graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston at 11am. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

