July 2 return for Theodore TOO

MORRISBURG – A popular children’s television character will return to Morrisburg next month and stay for a short visit. Theodore the Tugboat, will arrive July 2 at the Morrisburg dock for a two night stay as part of his 2022 tour of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The Theodore TOO is a replica of the main character from the CBC and PBS Kids show which ran from 1993 to 2001. In 2021, the vessel travelled up the St. Lawrence Seaway from Halifax, NS to its new home in Hamilton.

During Theodore’s trip along the Seaway, several stops were made including in Cornwall, but Morrisburg was not on the list then. Now Theodore will return.

“This is an amazing opportunity for South Dundas to host Theodore TOO and we are thrilled,” said South Dundas Economic Development Officer Rob Hunter. “The support we received from the Tourism Advisory Committee and at the Council table have helped bring this one-of-a-kind attraction to South Dundas.”

Theodore will arrive at the Morrisburg dock in the evening on July 2. Public tours will be available on July 3 at the dock. Theodore will depart Morrisburg on July 4.

“Our thanks go to our staff and the staff of Theodore TOO for organizing this event,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds. “These types of events work to put South Dundas on the map and bring visitors to South Dundas who get to experience all of the wonderful things it has to offer. It’s sure to be a great and busy day. We hope to see you there.”

The Theodore TOO was built in 2001 to promote the television show. It was bought by Blair McKeil of McKeil Marine and is the Great Lakes ambassador for Swim Drink Fish, a water conservation and advocacy group.

