Obituary – Anne Elizabeth Presley

April 26, 1950- June 5, 2022

Peacefully at Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday June 5th ,2022, at the age of 72 years. Anne is survived by her sister Sharon and brother Keith (Kim Morrow) both of Cornwall. Anne was predeceased by her parents Lillias and John Presley and her adoptive parents Beatrice and Lloyd Grant. Anne was born in Stormont and grew up in the village of Monkland. Anne loved education and was a teacher and principal for over 40 years and would often share fond memories of her students. Anne was well respected by her students and was a wonderful teacher and mentor to many in the SD&G Counties having taught in Maxville, Iroquois, and Cornwall. Anne also loved the town of Iroquois and was always willing to help as needed and was President of the Iroquois historical society. Anne will be missed by many family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Cremation has taken place and as per Anne’s wishes there will be a private service for family at Gravel Hill cemetery. A celebration of life will take place on June 19th, 2022, at Iroquois Legion from 1:00-4:00 pm with friends and family welcome. Donations in memory of Anne may be made to the Cancer Society or the Historical Society of South Dundas. When making a donation please indicate that it is in her memory. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

