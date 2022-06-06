Obituary – Eileen Fawcett

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Eileen Fawcett (nee Sypes) of Iroquois, age 75. Beloved wife of the late Carl Fawcett. Loving mother of Kim Markell (Victor) of Iroquois, Donna Zeron (Mike) of Iroquois, Dennis Fawcett of Morrisburg and Cherie Seymour (Randall Shaver) of Ingleside. Dear sister of Billy Sypes of Morrisburg. Eileen will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kiera, Kurtis, Brooke, Jesse and her step-grandchildren Samantha and Olivia. She was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Minnie Sypes (nee Liezert) and her brother Arthur Sypes. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, June 10th at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

