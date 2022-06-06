Obituary – Donna Gore

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Donna Gore (nee Servage) of Glen Becker, age 50. Beloved wife of Duane Gore. Loving mother of Ryan Pharand (Shyanne Peters) of Cornwall and Jessica Pharand of Gatineau. Dear stepmother of Melanie Gore and Michael Gore, both of Ottawa. Beloved daughter of Marjorie Servage of Glen Becker, Diane Raymond (Kevan Whittaker) of Kemptville and Edward Granger Jr. (Johanna) of Carp. Dear sister of Kerri Raymond of Ottawa, Lori Girard of Aurora, Jason Servage of Chesterville and Karri Lynn of Chesterville. Donna will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Dion, Raya, Taylin, Seven, Kaisley, Jaymi, Emmett, Paisley and her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Marc Pharand Jr. and her adoptive father Darrol Servage.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family celebration of Donna’s life will be held. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

