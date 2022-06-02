Obituary – Trevor Easter

Passed away at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Trevor Easter of Iroquois, age 75. Loving husband of Sharron Easter (nee Barkley). Loving father of Troy (Laura) of Trent Hills, Tracy Easter (Oliver Barrie) of Winchester and Trudy Bellmore (Norman Bowden) of Cornwall. Dear brother of Garry Easter (Joyce) of Iroquois and Tony Easter (Shelley) of Morrisburg. Trevor will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ashley, Brock, Melody, T.J., Gwen, Ivan and Eric. He was predeceased by his sister Cora Lee Sanderson and his brothers Dale and Clare “Jake” Easter. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Inurnment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



