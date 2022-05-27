Obituary – Marion Graham

Marion Graham passed away in Regina, Saskatchewan at the age of 86 on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born in South Gower Township, Grenville County, Ontario on August 15, 1935. She was predeceased by her parents Keith and Grace (nee Beach) Cumming; her sisters Shirley Brydges and Helen MacEachern; and her brother John Cumming.

Marion is survived, remembered and loved by her husband of 64 years, Malcolm Graham; children Nancy Graham- Fiss (Chuck) of Qu’Appelle, SK and Doug Graham (Rosemary) of East Moline, IL; grandchildren Timothy Fiss of Qu’Appelle, SK, Michael Fiss of Ottawa, William Graham of Hattiesburg, MS and Wesley Graham of Ogden, UT; and brother Robert Cumming of Kemptville. Marion was a member of the OFA and Canadian Club. She enjoyed reading, playing games and communicating with her friends on her iPad.

A Visitation will be held at Byers Funeral Home, 2990 Church Street, South Mountain on Saturday June 11, 2022 from 12p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the Chapel at 2 pm. Followed by interment at South Gower Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marion can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com

