Obituary – Irene Bass

Peacefully at the Sherwood Park Manor in Brockville with her daughters Marjorie and Gloria by her side, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Irene Bass formerly of Morrisburg and Cardinal at the age of 87. Dear mother of Marjorie, Wendy, Sunday, Gloria, Penny, Lenny, Connie and Kenny. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Irene’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the OSPCA or the Sherwood Park Manor would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

