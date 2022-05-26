South Dundas Soccer kicks off season

May 26, 2022 Editor Sports
The 27th season of South Dundas Soccer kicked off May 21 with 18 games on the soccer pitches at Seaway District High School and the South Dundas Soccer fields in Iroquois. Pictured above, Reyen VanBeilen from the U18 team England controls the soccer ball as Belgium’s defence moves in. England defeated Belgium 7-0. Below, head coach Matthew Fahrngruber begins soccer practice with his U7 Switzerland team. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

IROQUOIS – The 27th season of the South Dundas Soccer leagues in Iroquois kicked off with 36 teams and over 400 players taking to the soccer pitches.

Games began at 8 a.m. in the U18 league as England defeated Belgium in a 7-0 shut out, while Croatia and Spain played to a 2-2 draw. In the U9 league, Ukraine bested Portugal 6-2, Italy doubled Taiwan 2-1, South Korea and United States drew 3-3, and Barbados shut out Australia 2-0.

At 9:30 a.m., South Africa beat Scotland 9-2 in the U13 league, and Iceland won over Germany 6-4. U7 action saw a trio of shut outs. Japan beat France 3-0, Switzerland beat Ireland 3-0, and Thailand beat Netherlands 5-0. Antigua drew Brazil 0-0.

A pair of high scoring matches set the pace for the U11 league with Uruguay beating Mexico 11-1, and Wales blanking Finland 9-0 at 11 a.m. U5 league play saw Canada beat Aruba 1-0, Northern Ireland beat Sweden 1-0, Norway over Senegal 3-0, and Greece beat Chile 3-1.

This season’s volunteer group includes over 50 coaches, some coaching two or more teams.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.