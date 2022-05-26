South Dundas Soccer kicks off season

IROQUOIS – The 27th season of the South Dundas Soccer leagues in Iroquois kicked off with 36 teams and over 400 players taking to the soccer pitches.

Games began at 8 a.m. in the U18 league as England defeated Belgium in a 7-0 shut out, while Croatia and Spain played to a 2-2 draw. In the U9 league, Ukraine bested Portugal 6-2, Italy doubled Taiwan 2-1, South Korea and United States drew 3-3, and Barbados shut out Australia 2-0.

At 9:30 a.m., South Africa beat Scotland 9-2 in the U13 league, and Iceland won over Germany 6-4. U7 action saw a trio of shut outs. Japan beat France 3-0, Switzerland beat Ireland 3-0, and Thailand beat Netherlands 5-0. Antigua drew Brazil 0-0.

A pair of high scoring matches set the pace for the U11 league with Uruguay beating Mexico 11-1, and Wales blanking Finland 9-0 at 11 a.m. U5 league play saw Canada beat Aruba 1-0, Northern Ireland beat Sweden 1-0, Norway over Senegal 3-0, and Greece beat Chile 3-1.

This season’s volunteer group includes over 50 coaches, some coaching two or more teams.

