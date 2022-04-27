This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Forgotten cenotaph remembered;
  • Successful fundraiser nets almost $12k Friends of Grand Trunk Railway 1008;
  • Roundabout and Street-Scape project to wrap up in early May;
  • Significant savings for Taylor Road Bridge;
  • Fall groundbreaking for Iroquois project;
  • Gardner acclaimed Liberal nominee;
  • Editorial – A worthwhile endeavour;
  • COVID-19 antivirals available in Dundas County;
  • Carman House Museum status questioned;
  • South Dundas Minor Hockey holds AGM;
  • Dynamite musical coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;
