This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 27, 2022

- Forgotten cenotaph remembered;
- Successful fundraiser nets almost $12k Friends of Grand Trunk Railway 1008;
- Roundabout and Street-Scape project to wrap up in early May;
- Significant savings for Taylor Road Bridge;
- Fall groundbreaking for Iroquois project;
- Gardner acclaimed Liberal nominee;
- Editorial – A worthwhile endeavour;
- COVID-19 antivirals available in Dundas County;
- Carman House Museum status questioned;
- South Dundas Minor Hockey holds AGM;
- Dynamite musical coming to Upper Canada Playhouse;
