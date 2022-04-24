Obituary – Doris Thompson

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor in Winchester, on Friday, April 22, 2022. Doris Thompson (nee Weegar) of Brinston at the age of 94. Dearly beloved wife of the late Floyd Thompson. Loving mother of James Thompson (Linda Smith) of Brinston. Dear sister of Margaret Weegar of Iroquos. Predeceased by her sister Joan Dennison. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Doris’ request there will be no services. Inurnment at Spruce Haven Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. If you are making a donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

