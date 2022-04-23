Obituary – Gloria Froats

Passed away suddenly at the Montfort Hospital, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Gloria Froats (nee Fader) of Iroquois at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of Lorne Froats. Loving mother of Kathy Myers (David) of Morrisburg, Brian Froats of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Barbara Chartrand (Randy) of Iroquois. Predeceased by her parents Ray and Rose Fader, by her brothers Ron and Russ Fader and by sister Sylvia Fader. Cherished nanny to Amy Shaver (Shawn), Sarah McMillan (Grant), Breanne van Moorsel (Brian), and great nanny to Aubrey, Mack, Emma, Nash and Gabe. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, on Saturday, April 30, from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home at 11am. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or the Community Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making a donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



