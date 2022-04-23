Obituary – Alice Helen McMillan

Passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Alice McMillan (nee Anderson) of Brinston (formerly of Chesterville) at the age of 81. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dale McMillan. Loving mother of Chris (Janice) of Kemptville, Curtis (Cathy) of RR2 Chesterville, Lesley Francis (Dwayne Billings) of Brinston and Leah McMillan (Claude Gibeault) of Dunbar. Predeceased by her parents Alfonse and Jenny Anderson, her brothers Eric, Ernie (Annette), George (Sharon) and by her sister Marianne Boileau (Guy). Cherished grandmother to Amy, Joshua, Tyler, Bradley, Shaun, Tanner, Taryn, Christian, Jordyn and great grandchildren Alexis, Peyton, Ivy, Emery, Gage, Alana, Jammy, Alley, Emma, Dale, Jasperand Rowan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville, on Friday May 6, at 11am followed by a celebration of life at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or the Alzheimer`s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. The family would like to send a heart felt thanks to all the medical staff and support workers who took care of Alice over these past few years. A special thanks to Edith and Melanie for all your help. We will be forever grateful. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

