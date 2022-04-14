Huge turnout to greet the Easter Bunny

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IROQUOIS – The cooks began work at 5:30 a.m. – which turned out to be a good idea as the crowds coming for Breakfast with the Bunny at the Iroquois Legion on Sunday, April 10 were huge.

One estimate suggests that over 400 people dropped into the brightly decorated Legion hall to enjoy a feast of sausage, bacon, baked beans and eggs, served up by the Ladies Auxiliary, and to visit with the friendly Easter Bunny in-person.

There were also chickens, ducks and bunnies to see and pet, face painting, Easter drawings and the magic of Dr. Kaboom to keep everyone entertained. There were also special Easter Basket draws.

This family friendly Easter event was sponsored by River Rat Treasures and the Iroquois Legion. Members of the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club came out to assist at the celebration. The event ran from 8 a.m. until noon, and was judged a huge success by all in attendance.

