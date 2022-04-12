Obituary – Jeff de Groot

Suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Jeff de Groot of Morrisburg at the age of 85. Life partner of Jon Larssen. Dear father of Marleen and Irene. Loving grandfather of Matt, Mark, Erik, and Ashlee and one great granddaughter Kaylee. Survived by 3 brothers Mike, Cor and Carl. Predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

At Jeff’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

