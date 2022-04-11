Obituary – Francis Barkley

Peacefully at home on Friday, April 8, 2022, Francis Barkley of Williamsburg, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Barkley (nee Strader). Loving father of Diana Barkley (late Garth Holmes) of Williamsburg, Lois Barkley (Jeff Simmons) of Fort McMurray, Dean Barkley (Jeannie) of Dundela and Lee Barkley of Edmonton. Dear brother of Gwen Reeve of Kanata. Dear brother-in-law of Hilda Barkley of Iroquois. Francis will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Margaret DeJong (Robbie Harper), Tony Barkley (Terri), Melanie Thompson (Kyle), Dustin Barkley and his great-grandchildren Madisyn, Monty, Maverick, Wyatt, Liam, Jeremy, Ali and Cate. He was predeceased by his parents Milton and Pearl Barkley, his brothers Dale and Carl Barkley and his brother-in-law John Reeve. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Francis’ life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, April 16th from 3-5 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Dundela Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



