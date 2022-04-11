Obituary – Daniel Vreedenberg

Peacefully at the Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall, on February 27, 2022. Daniel Vreedenberg formerly of Iroquois at the age of 93. Dearly beloved husband of the late Henderika Bolt. Loving father of Armand (Sharon) of Pincourt, QC, Danielle of Strathroy, ON, Linda (Tim) of Ile Perrot, QC and Barbara of Vaudreuil, QC. He will be sadly missed by his children and grandchildren Ryan, Erika, Jennifer, Michelle, Allessia and Skylar and great grandchildren Cooper, Amelia and Hunter.

There will be no visitation at the Funeral Home, a graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery on Saturday May 7 at 12:30pm. followed by a reception at the Iroquois Golf Club. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

