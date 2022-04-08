Obituary – Ralph Black

Peacefully at the Maxville Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Ralph Black of Morrisburg, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Jean Black (nee Carruthers) for 56 years. Loving father of Susan Hanes (Bob) of Vankleek Hill. Loving grandfather of Krista Hanes of Ottawa. He was predeceased by his sisters Muriel Johnson (Walter) and Lois Osler (Paul). He is also survived by his niece Kathryn Joly (Pierre) and his nephew Kevin Osler (Judith).

Funeral Arrangements

A private family interment service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the B/C Unit at the Maxville Manor for the excellent care that they provided to Ralph.

