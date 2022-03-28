Obituary – Donald Fetterly

Suddenly at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, Donald Fetterly of Iroquois, age 76. Loving husband of Judy Fetterly (nee Empey) for 53 years. Loving father of Bob Fetterly (Jodi) of Williamsburg and Chris Fetterly (Tanya) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Barbara Cope (Colin) of Woodstock. Dear brother-in-law of Gordon Empey (Helene) of Iroquois, Fannie McDonell of Iroquois and Jim Primrose (late Sandra) of Iroquois. Dear nephew of Ruth Fetterly (late Mac) of Morrisburg. Donald will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Alayna, Emytt, Owen, Hudson and Kennedi Fetterly. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Ruth Fetterly (nee Burleigh). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Donald’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, April 2nd from 1-4 p.m. CASUAL DRESS PLEASE. Spring inurnment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

