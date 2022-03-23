This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Financially sound, Community Food Share serving almost 1,000 clients;
  • Four railroad crossings to be repaired in 2022;
  • Cue the lights, playhouse announces 2022 season;
  • SDG asks to halt UCDSB school closure;
  • Feedback forum failure;
  • Daisy Group hired for SDG LTC lobbying;
  • Counties moving education forward;
  • Editorial: Transparency welcomed;
  • Council seeking more robust recreation options;
  • New format for minor hockey playoffs;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.